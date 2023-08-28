Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert

Instagram Music

While taking the stage at Caesars Palace, the 'Water Under the Bridge' songstress tells the crowd that she had to be picked up 'off the floor' by her production crew after collapsing.

AceShowbiz - Adele has revealed that she had a "bad" sciatica attack during her "Weekends With Adele" tour. Due to the painful spinal condition, the "Easy on Me" hitmaker shared that she collapsed backstage at her Las Vegas concert.

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old British singer unveiled that one member of her production crew saw her on the floor and found out that she was not able to move her body. At one point during her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, August 26, she spoke to the concertgoers and recalled, "They picked my whole body up off the floor."

About what happened following the concerning spinal condition, the "Water Under the Bridge" songstress noted that she took her time to rest during the gig. "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica," she said.

Sciatica itself is "pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve," per the Mayo Clinic. The nerve "travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg." This condition usually occurs "when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve," causing inflammation, pain and numbness in the affected leg.

This was not the first time Adele talked about her health problem. The Grammy winner told concertgoers at a previous gig about her back pain. "I've got two more, I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica," she stated at that time.

Aside from collapsing backstage, Adele defended one of her fans from security guards during the concert night on August 26. While holding her microphone and walking to the edge of the stage, she asked, "What is going on with that young fan there, that's been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What's going on with him?"

"Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up," the "Skyfall" singer told the unidentified person. "Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?"

Adele then assured her fan by saying, "They won't bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone." She further apologized to the crowd, "Sorry, guys, he's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun," prompting the audience to cheer.

