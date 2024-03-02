 

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer may have moved one from her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson while they are still entangled in custody battle over their son Leo. Rumor has it that the actress is dating NFL star Duke Riley.

The speculation arose on the Internet after a fan posted images online of their encounter with the mother of one. In one of the photos that were initially shared on X, formerly Twitter, the 30-year-old posed with two fans, while a man, who looks like Duke, was standing in the background.

A curious fan asked the original poster in the comments section of the post, "So was she walking with Duke when you saw her? Was it just them together?"

Neither Keke nor Duke has addressed the dating rumors, but the actress wasn't shy to show her love for her rumored boyfriend's work. She recently posted a video on her Instagram feed to the athlete's new tune "Smooth Like Hitch".

"Gooooodmorninggggggg!!" she wrote in the caption. "How yall doing?For those asking, the song is "Smooth Like Hitch' by @dukeriley - idk why it didn't link lol." The two also follow each other on the photo-sharing platform.

Keke and Darius, who began dating in June 2021, welcomed their first child, Leo, in February 2023. They split in October 2023 following a series of alleged incidents surrounding domestic violence throughout their relationship.

In November, she accused him of domestic violence in legal documents filed in November 2023. In the docs, she requested a restraining order against her baby daddy as well as sole custody of their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

In December, Darius filed his own restraining order against Keke, claiming that the "Alice" star had been "physically abusive" during their relationship. He asked a judge for a temporary domestic violence restraining order requiring the star to stay 100 yards away from him.

