Gigi Hadid Fully Enjoys Her 'Single Life'
The 28-year-old model, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio over recent months.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid is "more than happy living the single life." The 28-year-old model has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio over recent months, and although they "respect each other and have fun when they’re together," Gigi is happily single.

A source told Us Weekly, "Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends." Despite this, Gigi isn't looking to settle down with anyone for the time being.

The blonde beauty, who has Khai, two, with Zayn Malik, is still enjoying the single life. The insider shared, "They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career."

Meanwhile, Gigi previously admitted that she's loved being a young mom. The model has relished her experience of motherhood. She told the Sunday Times newspaper, "She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom."

Gigi also thinks she had a baby at the perfect time in her life. She said, "I've always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom. Gigi and Zayn have prioritized their baby girl since their split."

What's more, the model revealed that Khai has developed some of Zayn's British traits. She shared, "She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food - breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

