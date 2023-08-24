A$AP Rocky Accused of Being Bisexual by Woman After Their Alleged Tryst

Instagram Celebrity

An Instagram model, who has also just opened up about her alleged 'weird' encounter with Lil Baby, details her NSFW acts with Rihanna's partner which reportedly happened when he's already dating the singer.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky has been accused of being a bisexual by a woman who claimed to have slept with him. A popular Instagram model has detailed her raunchy activities with the Harlem artist, which she claimed took place in a Miami hotel room when he's already in a relationship with Rihanna.

On "We in Miami" podcast, the woman recalled that she threw Rocky on the bed and started performing an act on his backside. She claimed that the 34-year-old rapper then threw his legs back in the air like he was doing jiu jitsu.

Things only got weird after that, leading the woman to believe that Rocky is bisexual. She went on suggesting that Rihanna likely does the same favors for him. The model claimed that Rocky enjoyed the encounter so much that he gave her a call back months later for another round but she was unable to make it.

She additionally provided the alleged receipt of their encounter by sharing screenshots of their text messages. During the conversation, Rocky invited her to join his project in Los Angeles in October 2020, around the same time he's rumored dating Rihanna.

On the podcast, the same woman opened up about her alleged "weird" encounter with Lil Baby, who allegedly paid her $40,000 to sleep with him. "I played with Lil Baby's a**," she recalled. "He kept touching me," she said. "Like, I get it. But it was just weird... He was just rubbing me."

As to why he was "touching" her, the woman speculated that the Atlanta emcee might be worried about being set up. Another possible reason that came up to her mind was maybe he wanted to make sure she wasn't trans.

