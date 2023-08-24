50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker, who is currently on his 'The Final Lap Tour', jokingly confronts his team by saying, 'Can we coordinate a production that's hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent wants to receive the same treatment as Drake onstage. On Wednesday, August 23, the "In Da Club" hitmaker posted a behind-the-scenes video from his "The Final Lap Tour" in which he jokingly complained about not getting thrown bras like the Canadian rap star.

"They don't treat Drake like this," the 48-year-old argued while walking through a hallway. "They don't treat muthaf**kin' Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get?"

Fif went on to ask a staffer, "Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans?" He then lamented, "S**t just don't feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I'm Drake. Drake get bras every night. I used to get bras in the beginning of my career."

"This is your fault," the emcee/actor, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, continued bemoaning. "Can we coordinate a production that's hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?"

Fif doubled down on his request in the caption of hi post. "It's too many [ninja emoji]'s on this tour s**t, treat me like I'm DRAKE. I want to see tetas too.," he stressed.

Drake did experience several bra-throwing moments during his "It's All a Blur" tour with 21 Savage. In late July, a woman tossed a "36G" bra at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. After catching the itme, the Grammy-winning emcee asked in disbelief, "36G? Locate this woman immediately."

While Drake was performing in Detroit, Michigan, a female concertgoer also hurled her bra at him. He responded at the time, "Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here... Damn, s**t. Some knocks - whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty."

"Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shoutout to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know?" the Canadian rap star continued. "All races, all faces, all places. Thank you. Yeah, this is worth it. It's like eating in."

