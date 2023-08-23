 

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup
Instagram
Celebrity

The woman has been dragged online for exposing her alleged tryst with the 'Drip Too Hard' hitmaker, who allegedly slid in her DMs before meeting her in Miami.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - A woman has detailed her alleged NSFW night out with Lil Baby. The woman went on "We in Miami" podcast to recall her "weird" encounter with the rapper, whom she claimed paid her $40,000 to sleep with him.

"I played with Lil Baby's a**," the woman started her bombshell story in a clip of the podcast. "He gave me $40,000," she added, before revealing how Lil Baby allegedly reached out to her first, "So Lil Baby slid in my DMs. He asked me if I was in Miami."

The woman remembered the 28-year-old star "touching" her when they eventually met for the first time. "He kept touching me," she said. "Like, I get it. But it was just weird... He was just rubbing me."

As to why the Atlanta emcee was "touching" her, the woman speculated that he might be worried about being set up. Another possible reason that came up to her mind was maybe he wanted to make sure she wasn't trans.

  Editors' Pick

On what happened after that, she simply said, "We f**ked. It was fascinating." She then pulled a ruler seemingly to show the size of Lil Baby's manhood before letting out a laugh.

Instead of being fascinated with her story, many social media users have slammed the woman for exposing Lil Baby that way. "Why y'all girls be telling? Another bag fumbled for clout," one Instagram user commented on a reposted video of her on the podcast show.

"I'll never understand the purpose of exposing people it's so lame," another called her out. A third agreed as saying, "bro this is insane what's the point of sharing the story didn't you get paid."

"Why you telling tho ? Weird," a baffled user asked. A fifth person commented, "Girl u didn’t have to tell everyone." Another weighed in, "I would have shut up and got paid to play some more."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zendaya Channels Inner Rachel From 'Friends' With New Hair Style

Erika Jayne Calls Out Trolls Who Questioned How She Landed Las Vegas Residency
Related Posts
Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Ridiculed for 'Dressing Like a Princess' at Pierre Thomas' Birthday Bash

Lil Baby Ridiculed for 'Dressing Like a Princess' at Pierre Thomas' Birthday Bash

Lil Baby's Baby Mama Jayda Cheaves Speculated to Be Pregnant Again

Lil Baby's Baby Mama Jayda Cheaves Speculated to Be Pregnant Again

Lil Baby Partying Up With Scantily-Clad Women in 'Go Hard' Music Video

Lil Baby Partying Up With Scantily-Clad Women in 'Go Hard' Music Video

Latest News
Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure
  • Aug 24, 2023

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup
  • Aug 23, 2023

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Britney Spears Reportedly Lives With Her Brother After Split From Sam Asghari
  • Aug 23, 2023

Britney Spears Reportedly Lives With Her Brother After Split From Sam Asghari

Melissa Joan Hart Blames 'Maxim' Cover After Almost Being Fired From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Melissa Joan Hart Blames 'Maxim' Cover After Almost Being Fired From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

Sam Asghari Moves to Luxury Apartment After Britney Spears Split
  • Aug 23, 2023

Sam Asghari Moves to Luxury Apartment After Britney Spears Split

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday
  • Aug 23, 2023

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday

Most Read
Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired
Celebrity

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son