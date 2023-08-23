Erika Jayne Calls Out Trolls Who Questioned How She Landed Las Vegas Residency

Cover Images/Robert Smith Music

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is set to kick off her 'Bet It All on Blonde' residency on Friday, August 25 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne has had enough of haters. When responding to trolls who questioned how she landed a Las Vegas residency, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star challenged them to "go see it" themselves.

The 52-year-old offered her clapback when sitting down with Entertainment Tonight inside the rehearsal space. "Why don't you go see it, and see if you like it or dislike it?" she said in a message to critics.

"B***h, I'm good," she declared. "What's wrong with you? You go get one. If it's so easy, then you go get one. How about that? If it's so easy, everybody go get a residency then."

Erika will kick off her "Bet It All on Blonde" residency on Friday, August 25 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Speaking about her upcoming gigs, the reality star shared, "It's been a hard few years and for this Bet It All on Blonde residency to come along was really sort of heaven-sent, I believe... When I walked in here [yesterday] and I saw this, I started to cry, even though it's bare."

"I started to cry because it was real," the Bravo personality explained further. "You know, you can rehearse in a dance studio for so long, with tape on the floor, but then I saw it built out and I thought, oh my god. It's actually happening. And then when I saw the billboards, I kind of was like, 'Oh no... I have to do this show! What have I gotten my...' I literally-- there was a hot second where I was like, 'Uh, what have you gotten yourself into, ma'am?' But, it's all good."

"It's an absolute blessing for me to be able to do something like this," Erika went on elaborating. "I hope that the fans, or the people that come, have a great time, because I know I'm going to enjoy every moment on stage. I really am."

