Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

A rep for Brielle Biermann assures that the 26-year-old influencer will resolve the matter quickly after AmEx claims she owes $12k in outstanding balance amid her family's financial issues.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak's daughter is apparently struggling to pay the bill amid the family's financial issues. Brielle Biermann has been sued by American Express for allegedly not paying a five-figure credit card bill.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the "Don't Be Tardy..." alum failed to pay off a $12,870.25 balance. The credit card company claims the 26-year-old hasn't been making her monthly minimum payment on her Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card, which is listed as $1,381.88 in the complaint. That total also includes a past-due amount of $896.62.

Brielle was required to make her latest payment by June 27, but since she failed to do so, American Express is now seeking the full amount plus court costs.

Responding to the lawsuit, a representative for Brielle has said that the influencer will pay the bill in full on Wednesday, August 23. The rep assured on Tuesday that all will be "paid by tomorrow morning."

The lawsuit against Brielle comes just two months after Target came after her mother Kim for unpaid credit card fees. The retail giant sued the star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for $2,482.24 in June.

Meanwhile, Kim's husband and Brielle's adoptive father Kroy Biermann was sued that same month for skipping out on car payments for his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is worth about $400,100. He is also being sued over an unpaid credit line from a casino trip to the Bahamas.

The family's financial issues reportedly caused a strain on Kim and Kroy's marriage, leading them to file for divorce in May. They were reported to owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15k for unpaid taxes for 2018.

The former Bravolebrity and the former NFL star eventually reconciled in July and called off their divorce because they've "been talking more lately and getting along." However, it's reported in August that their relationship is still on the rocks because their steep financial troubles are putting a lot of pressure on them.

