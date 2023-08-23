 

Drew Barrymore Awed by Renee Rapp's 'Sexiness' for Protecting Her From Alleged Stalker at NYC Event

The actress-turned-talk show host hails the 'Snow Angel' songstress as her 'Bodyguard' after the latter escorts the former backstage when a fan rushes up to the stage.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has been left in awe of Renee Rapp's "sexiness" after the singer protected her from an alleged stalker at a New York event. The duo were sitting down for a conversation at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Monday, August 21 when an alleged stalker interrupted them.

In a video which has circulated online, Drew was interviewing Renee about her career and upcoming album "Snow Angel" when the male fan was heard saying something to get Drew's attention. Drew's positive reaction quickly went away as the man, who introduced himself as Chad Michael Busto, walked up to the front of the stage.

"You know who I am, I need to see you at some point while you're in New York City," he said, implying that Drew knew him. Security quickly stopped him at the stage, while Renee swooped in to walk Drew off stage.

After a momentary pause, Drew and Renee returned to the stage and were all smiles. The actress/talk show host quickly sang praise for Renee, saying, "Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full 'Bodyguard'."

Drew then left her chair to embrace Renee before adding, "You're my Kevin Costner!" to which Renee, after laughing, responded, "I'll be that." The star of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" also praised Drew for keeping her cool, telling the audience, "They were like, 'Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?' She was like 'Oh no, I've got it, I'm good.' "

A person at the event told Insider, "At first I thought it was a planned guest because Drew was so warm and excited to see him." They added, "But then we saw Renee kick into protective mode. Then he said his name and started to get more aggressive so we all realized something was off."

"Thankfully he did not threaten Drew or take any physical action," the anonymous eventgoer said, adding that they were "very nervous once I realized what was going on" and was "a bit distracted for 10 or 15 minutes, but then I calmed down."

The audience member then praised Renee and Drew for staying "very calm and poised," noting that it "set the tone for the auditorium."

No report was filed to police regarding the incident and the alleged stalker wasn't arrested.

