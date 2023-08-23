Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 32-year-old model/actress is called out by fans as they accuse her of 'calling the paps on herself and fake posing' while walking her dog in downtown Manhattan.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is slammed for staging paparazzi photos. The 32-year-old model/actress was called out by fans as they accused her of "calling the paps on herself and fake posing" while walking her dog in downtown Manhattan.

A Reddit user shared a TikTok video featuring Emrata walking her Husky-German Shepherd pup named Colombo. During the out and about in New York, the "Gone Girl" actress opted to look casually chic in a white crop top and a pair of baggy khaki pants. She completed her look with a brown baseball cap and shades.

While it's supposed to be candid photos, the "Blurred Lines" babe appeared to be aware of the paps and even posed for them. The supermodel could be seen stopping for a few seconds to seemingly pose, putting her hand on her waist. At one point, the mom of one grabbed her belt buckle.

Alongside the clip, the user wrote, "The fake 'pulling up pants', grabbing her belt, etc poses and the perpetual pout says it all. She is so insufferable." Upon watching the clip, other users couldn't help but mock the star.

"Please I have secondhand embarrassment so bad from this," one said. Someone else sarcastically commented, "I loooooove flexing my abs when I'm walking my dog!!! And grabbing my belt buckle too."

Another joked, "I love how obvious it is." Another comment read, "This is so sad, like I can't imagine not being able to do normal things like walking a damn dog without being hyper conscious of the camera." Others, meanwhile, dubbed Emrata's stunt "embarrassing."

Meanwhile, Emrata is no stranger to flaunting her abs. On Sunday, the model showed off her curves on Instagram. The Inamorata founder posted a series of snaps of her posing in a colorful bikini in her kitchen. The swimsuit featured a patterned halter top and cheeky thong bottoms.

Emily earned praises from fans and fellow celebrity friends. "My like is the like of a gentleman," Diplo said in a comment. Singer Moses Sumney wrote, "I'd eat off that floor," while influencer Olivia Ponton gushed, "Mother."

