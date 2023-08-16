 

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still on the Rocks Due To Financial Issues Despite Reconciliation

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still on the Rocks Due To Financial Issues Despite Reconciliation
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Although they have called off the divorce, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum and the former NFL star would be 'at each other's throats' and having 'blowups' over their $1.1 million debt to IRS.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship isn't as solid as before despite their reconciliation. The pair's ongoing money struggles have reportedly strained their marriage although the divorce has been called off.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Kim and Kroy's steep financial troubles are putting a lot of pressure on them. According to the report, the reality TV star and the former professional football player would be fine one day and then at each other's throats the next.

The informants shared there's still a lot of finger pointing going on and a lot of their arguments happened in front of their children at home. However, they are not ready to give up just yet and are doing everything they can to stay together.

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce from one another on May 5 after 11-year-old of marriage. Their split turned contentions with both of them dropping malicious allegations against each other.

  Editors' Pick

Around the time they filed for divorce, it was revealed that they had been experiencing financial woes. It was reported that the former Bravolebrity and the former NFL star owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15k for unpaid taxes for 2018.

In July, Kim and Kroy decided to get back together. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum and her husband reportedly called off their divorce because they've "been talking more lately and getting along."

"They've been working on things," a source told Page Six at the time. "They've been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off." Meanwhile, an insider informed PEOPLE that "they're trying to make it work for the kids."

Kim and Kroy welcomed their four children together, Kroy Jagger "KJ" in 2011, Kash Kade in 2012 and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren in 2013. The ex-outside linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons also adopted Kim's daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann from her previous relationship.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Donates to Local Shelters After Getting Backlash for Vacationing in Maui Amid Wildfires

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours
Related Posts
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce Because of This Reason

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce Because of This Reason

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Put United Front While Attending Church With Kids Amid Nasty Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Put United Front While Attending Church With Kids Amid Nasty Divorce

Kim Zolciak Hit With Lawsuit by Target for 'Refusing' to Pay Credit Card Bill

Kim Zolciak Hit With Lawsuit by Target for 'Refusing' to Pay Credit Card Bill

Kim Zolciak Calls 911 Over Kroy Biermann's Kidnapping Accusation

Kim Zolciak Calls 911 Over Kroy Biermann's Kidnapping Accusation

Latest News
Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours
  • Aug 16, 2023

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still on the Rocks Due To Financial Issues Despite Reconciliation
  • Aug 16, 2023

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still on the Rocks Due To Financial Issues Despite Reconciliation

Paris Hilton Donates to Local Shelters After Getting Backlash for Vacationing in Maui Amid Wildfires
  • Aug 16, 2023

Paris Hilton Donates to Local Shelters After Getting Backlash for Vacationing in Maui Amid Wildfires

Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam
  • Aug 16, 2023

Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam

Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos

Most Read
Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera
Celebrity

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party