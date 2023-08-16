Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still on the Rocks Due To Financial Issues Despite Reconciliation

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Although they have called off the divorce, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum and the former NFL star would be 'at each other's throats' and having 'blowups' over their $1.1 million debt to IRS.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship isn't as solid as before despite their reconciliation. The pair's ongoing money struggles have reportedly strained their marriage although the divorce has been called off.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Kim and Kroy's steep financial troubles are putting a lot of pressure on them. According to the report, the reality TV star and the former professional football player would be fine one day and then at each other's throats the next.

The informants shared there's still a lot of finger pointing going on and a lot of their arguments happened in front of their children at home. However, they are not ready to give up just yet and are doing everything they can to stay together.

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce from one another on May 5 after 11-year-old of marriage. Their split turned contentions with both of them dropping malicious allegations against each other.

Around the time they filed for divorce, it was revealed that they had been experiencing financial woes. It was reported that the former Bravolebrity and the former NFL star owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15k for unpaid taxes for 2018.

In July, Kim and Kroy decided to get back together. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum and her husband reportedly called off their divorce because they've "been talking more lately and getting along."

"They've been working on things," a source told Page Six at the time. "They've been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off." Meanwhile, an insider informed PEOPLE that "they're trying to make it work for the kids."

Kim and Kroy welcomed their four children together, Kroy Jagger "KJ" in 2011, Kash Kade in 2012 and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren in 2013. The ex-outside linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons also adopted Kim's daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann from her previous relationship.

