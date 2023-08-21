 

Lana Del Rey Defended Following Backlash Over White Dress at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley Wedding

The 'Summertime Sadness' songstress catches heat for attending the star-studded wedding in Long Beach Island, New Jersey wearing a white dress with pink patterns and pink platform sandals.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has been defended against critics of her choice of clothes. After receiving backlash for wearing a white dress and a pair of slide sandals at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding, the "Summertime Sadness" songstress had many social media users come to her defense.

On Sunday, August 20, the 38-year-old singer received support from Twitter users after she was bombarded with criticisms due to her white outfit and a pair of rubber flats at the nuptials. In the replies section of a tweet featuring photos of the get-up, one user pointed out, "It was a casual outfit for a casual wedding. No one would interpret this as competing with the bride, white or not."

Similarly, another joined in, "This was a clearly informal wedding. And except for maybe [Taylor Swift], nobody there is a fashionista." A third suggested, "It's a wedding by shore in New Jersey. She's looks cute." A fourth penned, "The Earth will stop spinning because of that, that's for sure! Leave her alone, for Heaven's sake!"

The comments came shortly after a number of Instagram users blasted Lana over her choice of outfit for Jack and Margaret's wedding. In the comments section of an Instagram post about her ensemble, one user criticized, "She wore that to a wedding? she needs to hire a stylist asap."

Another bluntly wrote, "The shoes bother me more than a pink and white dress." A third stated, "She should be criticized for her poor taste all around. Looks more beach bbq than wedding." Meanwhile, a fourth proposed, "She looks like she just left Forever 21."

On Saturday, August 19, Lana attended Jack and Margaret's wedding ceremony in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. For the special occasion, Lana opted to wear a halter neck mini dress that appeared to be in white color with pink small patterns on it. It also came with white lace and a cut-out on its bodice.

The "Say Yes to Heaven" singer added a long-sleeved body fit unbuttoned white cardigan, a pair of pink platform sandals and a light blue mini handbag designed by Prada. She styled her long dark-colored hair in loose waves and parted it in the middle.

In addition to her, other famous names were spotted at the venue, including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley.

