 

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Defending the 'Little Mermaid' star amid the wild Internet speculation, the 'Have Mercy' songstress tells social media users to keep her younger sister's 'name out your mouth.'

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey isn't having it that her sister was caught up in wild rumors. As people were rambling on the Internet that Halle Bailey might be pregnant with DDG's baby, her elder sister has come to her defense and seemingly warned against spreading the rumors.

During an Instagram Live session, Chloe first teased about her outfit for that night's show before addressing the rumors regarding her younger sister. "Wonders if the nails with give anything away anything about what my outfit is tonight," she said while showing off her manicured nails to the camera.

Going makeup free before show time, the "Have Mercy" singer then added, "And y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen. Amen. Hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways..."

An unnamed person in the background chimed in, "We don't play about Halle," to which the 25-year-old replied, "No." She continued, "Like, what the heck? Period."

Chloe didn't get into specific about the thing that got her mad, but her comments came after her sister Halle was rumored to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend DDG. The words started spreading online after Media Take Out cited "multiple entertainment insiders" who allegedly speculated about the singer/actress' supposed pregnancy.

The site claimed "three noted entertainment industry professionals" suspect that Halle is pregnant, "because of her most recent social media posts." The so-called insiders reportedly pointed out that "The Little Mermaid" star hasn't posted any photos of her stomach in more than a month.

It was noted that her recent photos always featured her wearing baggy clothes to hide her belly. Moreover, a photo and video shared by the outlet appeared to show the 23-year-old with sticking out belly.

Reacting to the speculation, one social media user wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, "They're saying Halle Bailey pregnant." Another shared a video of Halle wearing a loose outfit at a recent event and captioned it, "DDG might've secured the bag I fear."

Halle and DDG have been dating since 2022.

