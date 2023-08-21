 

Sofia Vergara Dances the Night Away at Karol G's Concert

The 'Modern Family' alum shows off her carefree side while dancing to the music at the gig that she attends with niece Claudia Vergara, cousin Maria Vergara and friend Paulina Vega.

  Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara enjoyed a girls night out at Karol G's concert. The "Modern Family" alum showed off her carefree side while dancing the night away at the musical event taking place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday, August 19.

In a series of photos and videos that she shared from the fun-filled outing, the newly single star could be seen rocking an all-black ensemble consisting of ripped jeans and a mesh corset top. She was joined by niece Claudia Vergara, cousin Maria Vergara and friend Paulina Vega who also twinned in all-black attires.

A video saw Sofia moving her hips and dancing in the crowd while the "Mientras Me Curo del Cora" singer performed onstage. "Tr amamoos @karolg," she gave a shout-out to her fellow Columbian star in the caption.

Another clip, meanwhile, saw the "America's Got Talent" judge dancing along to the music with actress Paulina Davila. She also posted a group picture of her and her "Griselda" co-stars, including Paulina, Alberto Guerra, Jose Valasquez and Orlando Pineda. "Griselda's crew!" she wrote in the caption.

Karol apparently caught wind of Sofia's post as she showed love by reposting the video of the actress dancing in the crowd on Instagram Stories. "Jaja Lindaaa," the "BICHOTA" songstress wrote on her post.

Sofia seemingly has been enjoying life after splitting from husband Joe Manganiello in July. Last week, the actress soaked up the sun during an outing with her friends.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced their break-up earlier this month, admitting that it was a "difficult decision" for them to make. In a statement given to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, they said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

