Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert
Asked to assist fans who have been waiting for the moment to find out the gender of their unborn baby, the 'All I Ask' singer can't help but burst into tears after revealing the couple is having a baby boy.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele was moved to tears by a couple at her recent Las Vegas residency show. The Grammy Award winner got so emotional after assisting her fans to find out the gender of their unborn baby during her concert over the weekend.

In a clip shared on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Chris Dare and wife Shantelle Lord managed to sneak out a sign that read, "Adele will you do our gender reveal?" although it was apparently verboten to bring placards into the singer's residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The British songbird then invited the New York couple up the front of the stage and after getting their names, she told the audience, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby." Shantelle told the "Hello" songstress that she's 18 weeks along and had waited to find out the baby's gender until they attended Adele's show.

"No one's really allowed signs in here, I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele told the couple. "I've never done this," she added while taking a slip of paper from the pair. Looking excited, she exclaimed, "Oh my God, I think it's [the note] like from a doctor!"

Adele asked the couple if there was anything in particular they wanted her to say and made sure they had someone filming this for them. Shantelle told the singer, "I'm just honored that you're going to do this for us. We've known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment."

The 35-year-old sat on the stage so she could properly rip open the envelope. "So… Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… BOY!" she announced as the couple exploded into excitement and the crowd erupted in cheers. Chris raised his arms in triumph and both shared a quick hug with the singer, who suddenly wept tears from her eyes.

"That was amazing! I'm so happy for you," Adele tearfully said as the couple kissed. "That's so emotional. Oh my God!" she added, before jokingly asking the couple, "If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?"

Adele, who is already a mother to 11-year-old son Angelo whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, revealed in a 2022 Elle interview that she wants more kids. "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," she shared, before adding, "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it."

