'Barbie' Tops Box Office for 4th Straight Week as 'Last Voyage of Demeter' Sinks

After passing the $1 billion mark globally last week, the Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy breaks another record by becoming the highest-grossing film directed by female domestically.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Barbie" has secured the crown for four weeks in a row. Maintaining its domination in North America, the Warner Bros. blockbuster has broken another record as it tops the chart with an estimated $33.7 million at the Aug. 11-13 box office.

The fourth weekend revenue brings its domestic gross to zoom past $500 million domestically. With $526.3 million, it makes Greta Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all time, surpassing "Frozen II", which was helmed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Internationally, "Barbie" has brought in $657 million for an astounding global total of $1.18 billion. It now ranks as the No. 2 Warners film of all time behind the final "Harry Potter" pic, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2".

" 'Barbie' is as hot a commodity as it was in its first week. It's just ensconced at the No. 1 spot, and I don't know if it's going anywhere soon," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "And 'Oppenheimer' right there with it. They're just drafting off each other in this box office NASCAR race." He added, "If you think of what 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' together - just those two movies - have contributed in these weekends at the box office, it's really a staggering number."

"Oppenheimer" reclaims the runner-up place, which was taken over by "Meg 2: The Trench" last week. Christopher Nolan's pic is up one place with an estimated $18.8 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its domestic gross to $264.3 million so far.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" also rises one rung No. 3 with approximately $15.8 million, followed by "The Meg" sequel at No. 4 with an estimated $12.7 million.

Meanwhile, newcomer "The Last Voyage of Demeter" barely sails into the Top 5 of the domestic chart. Landing at No. 5, the latest Dracula film scores an underwhelming debut with an estimated $6.5 million.

