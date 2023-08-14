 

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

After admitting to ignoring his texts due to his shady remark, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star publicly thanks the 'Flipping Out' star for sending her a gift.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards appeared to have called a truce with Jeff Lewis. A few days after being deemed a "lesbian on Ozempic" by him, the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" hinted that she is finally back on good terms with the "Flipping Out" star.

On Sunday, August 13, the 54-year-old reality TV star suggested that she has squashed her beef with Jeff through a snap she let out on Instagram Story. The picture, capturing a gift seemingly given by Jeff, showed a number of white orchids on a clear glass vase being placed on a black marble table. Over the photo, she noted, "Thank you @jljefflewis," adding folded hands and red heart emojis.

Before thanking Jeff for the flowers, Kyle admitted to ignoring his texts. During an Amazon Live chat earlier in August, she stated, "I'm not NOT talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don't feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest. I'm just getting sick of people. I'm just tired of it. I'm at my wits end with all the stories about me out there. I just want everyone to be quiet."

"The truth is with Jeff - his mouth does get him into trouble. He knows that," the "Halloween Kills" actress bluntly spoke about the SiriusXM host when asked about his shady remark about her. "I just wasn't in the mood to respond. I don't feel like being the butt of the joke right now. I try not to even look but it's always in your face."

"You're scrolling on Instagram looking at something else and it's there no matter what," Kyle continued. "It's hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to. I kind of felt like with yesterday, with friends like that, who needs enemies?"

Kyle ignored Jeff's messages after he called her a "lesbian on Ozempic." While filming for a Tuesday, August 8 episode of "Watch What Happens Live", Jeff received a question from host Andy Cohen about Kyle's shocking relationship update. Referring to his pal's noticeable weight loss and romance rumors with singer Morgan Wade, Jeff responded, "Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic."

Jeff later clarified his remark about Kyle. "When I brought up Kyle Richards, she's a friend of mine, I was totally joking," he said in an interview with TMZ on August 9. "I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she's a lesbian and that she's on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke." He also claimed that he "text[ed] her this morning at 6:30 A.M." but did not hear back.

