Bethenny Frankel Almost Re-Teamed With Bravo Before Throwing Network Under the Bus

The 'Real Housewives of New York' alum reportedly worked on a show, planned to star Eva Amurri, before it had to be canceled due to a squabble between her and the production company.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel almost re-teamed with Bravo. A few months before throwing the network under the bus, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" reportedly got approval to create a new show with the network, yet it did not go as planned.

On Sunday, August 13, Page Six revealed that the 52-year-old star nearly worked with Bravo for a new series of her own creation, six months before she accused the network of exploiting its TV stars. According to a source, the show itself was planned to follow wealthy Connecticut families and their children, including Susan Sarandon's daughter, actress and blogger Eva Amurri.

In addition, sources spilled that the former reality TV star received approval to develop the show from several executives of Bravo. However, the project had to be canceled after there was a squabble between her and the production company with whom she was working. Meanwhile, the NBCUniversal subsidiary remained theoretically interested in the project.

On July 19, Bethenny weighed in on networks and streamers exploiting their reality stars. In an interview with Variety, she stated at that time, "Just because you can, as a streamer or a network, play the show as much as you want, doesn't mean you should. Meaning, yes, they're going to get as much milk out of the cows as they could because it's legal."

"We signed a contract. Does it mean we should be exploited? It means when you get a ratings bump or something happens, you should share," she added. "Networks and streamers have been exploiting people for too long. Just because you can exploit young, doe-eyed talent desperate for the platform TV gives them, it doesn't mean you should."

"They don't know what they don't know. I was playing chess, but how do I help the people who may not know the game?" she continued. "We should just find out what reality shows are in production right now and say, 'Just stop working. Say you're not going to work unless they take down all the things you've done in the past and then we can negotiate for the future.' "

Bethenny has appeared on her own spin-off series titled "Bethenny Ever After" which aired three seasons from 2010 to 2012 and another spin-off show titled "Bethenny & Fredrik" that aired one season in 2018. In addition, she starred in eight of the fourteen seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York" from its premiere in 2008 to 2010 and again from 2015 to 2019.

