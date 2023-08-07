 

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

As the Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy movie holds on to the top spot in its third week, the sci-fi sequel takes down 'Oppenheimer' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Barbie" continues to lead the North American box office after opening in theaters three weeks ago. Greta Gerwig's cotton candy-colored fantasy comedy is barely scared off by newcomers, including "Meg 2: The Trench", as it maintains its domination with an addition of approximately $53 million.

"Barbie" has so far generated $459 million in North America and surpassed the $1 billion mark globally after just 17 days in theaters. The movie made history as it has become the first film directed solely by a woman to cross the coveted milestone.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros' president of domestic distribution in the U.S., said in a statement regarding the milestone, "This is a watershed moment for 'Barbie', and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far 'Barbie' can go in the real world."

"The Meg" sequel debuts at No. 2 with an estimated $30 million from 3,503 theaters in North America. It's a decent start, albeit a significant drop from the first movie, which opened to $45 million in 2018 and became a surprise hit with $530.5 million globally.

  Editors' Pick

The follow-up film was made with $130 million production budget, which means Warner Bros. was investing a lot in what they expected to be another tentpole. The movie still could be a strong player overseas as it has bagged $112 million internationally for a worldwide start of $142 million.

"Meg 2" pushes down "Oppenheimer" to No. 3 with $28.7 million, albeit dropping only 38.6% from last week. Another new release, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem", trails close behind at No. 4 with an estimated $28 million.

Speaking of the impressive box office results overall, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst, said, "A rare quadruple threat of $25 million-plus performers is driving another terrific weekend for theaters."

"Haunted Mansion", however, barely contributed to this as it falls from No. 3 to No. 5 with approximately $8.97 million. The supernatural horror comedy dropped 62.7% from last week after its lackluster debut.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Aug. 04-06, 2023):

  1. "Barbie" - $53 million
  2. "Meg 2: The Trench" - $30 million
  3. "Oppenheimer" - $28.7 million
  4. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" - $28 million
  5. "Haunted Mansion" - $8.97 million
  6. "Sound of Freedom" - $7 million
  7. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" - $6.4 million
  8. "Talk to Me" - $6.3 million
  9. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" - $1.5 million
  10. "Elemental" - $1.2 million

You can share this post!

You might also like

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life
Related Posts
'Meg 2: The Trench' Director Hopeful for Third Movie

'Meg 2: The Trench' Director Hopeful for Third Movie

'The Meg' Producer Promises Funnier and Crazier Sequel

'The Meg' Producer Promises Funnier and Crazier Sequel

Jason Statham Fights More Sea Monsters in First 'Meg 2' Trailer

Jason Statham Fights More Sea Monsters in First 'Meg 2' Trailer

Jason Statham's 'The Meg' to Get Sequel Treatment

Jason Statham's 'The Meg' to Get Sequel Treatment

Latest News
Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik
  • Aug 07, 2023

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life
  • Aug 07, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1
  • Aug 07, 2023

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date
  • Aug 07, 2023

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India
  • Aug 07, 2023

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Views Opening Up About Fertility Struggles in Positive Way
  • Aug 07, 2023

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Views Opening Up About Fertility Struggles in Positive Way

Most Read
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says
Movie

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms

Dakota Fanning Trained for Competitive Swimming for 'Man on Fire' Role

Dakota Fanning Trained for Competitive Swimming for 'Man on Fire' Role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1