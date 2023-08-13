 

Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Take Place in 'Epic Location'

Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Take Place in 'Epic Location'
Cover Images/Ron Sachs/Pool/CNN
Celebrity

The Tesla boss shares details of his spar with his business rival, the Meta founder, claiming it will take place in 'an epic location' in Italy against the backdrop of 'ancient Rome.'

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk wants to fight Mark Zuckerberg in Rome. The billionaire businessman has announced via X - which was previously known as Twitter - that he's been in contact with the Italian government about fighting the managing director of Facebook in the Eternal City.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all," Elon, 52, wrote online.

"I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans. And pediatric hospitals in Italy (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, UFC boss Dana White claimed that a proposed fight between the business rivals could generate as much as $1 billion. Dana, 54, is convinced that the fight could actually become one of the biggest one-off events in sports history.

During an appearance on the "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" podcast, Dana said, "It's real. They do want to fight. It's real ... It's funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture's team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We're talking."

Dana is convinced that the fight would generate an enormous amount of money. He said, "I think this thing does a billion dollars in revenue. A billion dollars."

Prior to that, Elon promised to donate the proceeds to military veterans. He wrote on X, "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Prince Harry Wishes Meghan Markle and Their Kids Were With Him While He's on Charity Trip to Asia
Related Posts
Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Elon Musk Explains Why Twitter Name and Logo Are Flawed and Need to Be Changed

Elon Musk Explains Why Twitter Name and Logo Are Flawed and Need to Be Changed

Elon Musk Plans 'Super App' as He Rebrands Twitter and Reveals New Logo

Elon Musk Plans 'Super App' as He Rebrands Twitter and Reveals New Logo

Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to Penis 'Measuring Contest' to Settle War

Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to Penis 'Measuring Contest' to Settle War

Latest News
Prince Harry Wishes Meghan Markle and Their Kids Were With Him While He's on Charity Trip to Asia
  • Aug 13, 2023

Prince Harry Wishes Meghan Markle and Their Kids Were With Him While He's on Charity Trip to Asia

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels
  • Aug 13, 2023

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Take Place in 'Epic Location'
  • Aug 13, 2023

Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Take Place in 'Epic Location'

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce
  • Aug 13, 2023

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Billie Eilish Calls Ex Jesse Rutherford Her 'Homie Forever', Remains Single After Their Split
  • Aug 13, 2023

Billie Eilish Calls Ex Jesse Rutherford Her 'Homie Forever', Remains Single After Their Split

Nick Jonas Discusses Cultural Shock During Indian Wedding to Priyanka Chopra
  • Aug 13, 2023

Nick Jonas Discusses Cultural Shock During Indian Wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Most Read
Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Britney Spears Has Talked to Her Teenage Sons

Britney Spears Has Talked to Her Teenage Sons

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter