 

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'

The 'Euphoria' actress says she 'went straight to the comic store' and purchased every graphic novel that mentioned the character she's going to play in the Spidey spin-off.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney has announced she's indeed playing Julia Carpenter in "Madame Web". The 25-year-old actress has shared her reaction to being cast as Julia - who becomes Spider-Woman in the comics - in Sony's upcoming superhero movie.

"I was freaking out, of course. I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character," she told Variety in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The "Euphoria" star is expecting "Madame Web" - in which Dakota Johnson leads the way as the titular character - will reverse a box office trend as superhero films appear to be slowing down. She teased, "I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be. Quote that! That's a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about."

Although she's keeping tightlipped and refused to give more details, she gave "a coy yes" when asked if she hopes Julia will have a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, she simply smiled and shrugged when it came to the topic of a potential stand-alone "Spider-Woman" movie.

"Madame Web" also stars Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Zosia Mamet, and Adam Scott although their roles are yet to be revealed. Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama have written the screenplay, while S. J. Clarkson - who has previously worked on the likes of "Toast", "Dexter", "Jessica Jones", and "Succession" - is directing.

Meanwhile, Johnson previously explained how she wanted to bring "heart" to the picture. In an interview with Collider, she said, "I guess having experience on all tiers of films I can bring maybe some stuff from the little movies to the big movies that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale films that still have heart in them."

The film is set to be released on February 16, 2024.

