 

Mark Ronson Fires Back at Bill Maher for Calling 'Barbie' Calling It a 'Man-Hating' Film

The English-American DJ, who is the executive producer for 'Barbie: The Album', fired back at the comedian for criticizing the movie in a lengthy post shared on Twitter.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mark Ronson has defended "Barbie" from Bill Maher's criticism. The English-American DJ, who is the executive producer for 'Barbie: The Album', fired back at the comedian for calling the flick a "man-hating" film.

"We come to this place for magic," the 47-year-old wrote on Twitter as he quote-retweeted Bill's post. "We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care... and to furiously google 'mattel board configuration' while others are trying to enjoy a f***king magnificent comedy."

Bill's original tweet, meanwhile, read, "OK, 'Barbie': I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie - alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it's still true." He added, " 'Barbie' is this kind of #ZombieLie."

"Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there's a Mattel board in real life, and it's 7 men and 5 women," the 67-year-old further argued. "OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE - which takes place in 2023 - is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word 'patriarchy.' Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain - but this movie is so 2000-LATE."

After detailing some scenes in "Barbie" that he took issue with, Bill went on to share, "I know, I know, 'How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!' That argument is so old and so silly." He then noted, "Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it - but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don't go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill - just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let's live in the year we're living in! Hi Ken!!! #BarbieMovie."

Prior to this, Elon Musk and Ben Shapiro made it clear that they were also not a fan of "Barbie". The SpaceX founder spoke up against Greta Gerwig's pink-colored movie while [https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1683373636189581312]responding[u] to a meme poking fun at his decision to change Twitter's blue bird logo to "X". The 52-year-old wrote, "It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word 'patriarchy', you will pass out before the movie ends."

Ben, for his part, penned on his own page, "All you need to know about #BarbieTheMovie is that it unironically uses the word 'patriarchy' more than 10 times." The conservative political commentator also posted a video of himself throwing Barbie dolls on a grill and setting them on fire.

