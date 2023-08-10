Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift always has something new to offer for her fans. On Wednesday, August 9, the Grammy-winning singer announced that she will release her next re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)" later this year.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, which is now rebranded as X, the 33-year-old unleashed the cover at of the project. She kicked off her caption by writing, "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you ! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th."

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane," the pop star, who is currently on her "Eras Tour", further gushed. "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor's Version) on my site."

The 2014 album originally had 13 songs on the standard version and 16 songs on the deluxe edition. Some of Taylor's hit tracks were from the set, including "Shake It Off", "Blank Space", "Style" and "Wildest Dreams".

Taylor has been working her way through re-recording her first six albums following a masters ownership dispute with former record label, Big Machine Records, its founder Scott Borchetta, and new owner Scooter Braun. So far, she has released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", "Red (Taylor's Version)", and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)".

In related news, Taylor currently tops the nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) with eight nods. She is vying for the coveted Artist of the Year accolade, for which she faces competition from Beyonce Knowles, Doja Cat, KAROL G, Nicki Minaj and Shakira.

The "All Too Well" hitmaker also sees her name in other categories like Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects. As for the award-giving event, it will take place on September 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

