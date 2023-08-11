LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Cover Images/Albert Ferreira Music

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J has shed light on why he never released a joint album with 50 Cent. When revealing the true reasons in an interview, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper insisted that it had nothing to do with his personal relationship with the "In Da Club" hitmaker.

"I tried to do a more collaborative writing album. I did a whole album with 50 Cent," the 55-year-old, born James Todd Smith, revealed during "The Breakfast Club" appearance. "And we were writing together on this album. And when it was done I listened to it. I'm like, 'It sounds good, I like the music. It sounds cool - but it ain't me.' So I didn't put it out."

LL went on to emphasize that "it wasn't nothing against 50." He then added, "I love 50. I just wanted to try something different; maybe we collaborate, write together. It didn't work."

When the hosts brought up LL's 2002 hit "Paradise" ft. Amerie, LL clarified Fif's involvement on the tune. " 'Paradise' is totally different," he said. "50 wrote the chorus on 'Paradise' for Amerie. Which she sung. He didn't white my rhymes. People get that a little [confused.]"

That being said, when that happened, I didn't even know 50 was involved. That was the Trackmasters. They got that done and they played with the chorus, I liked it, et cetera," he continued. "We've tried to work together and that's my man. We real cool. But the collaborative thing, when it comes to my verses, that doesn't work for me."

