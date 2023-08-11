 

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif
Cover Images/Albert Ferreira
Music

In an interview, the 'Mama Said Knock You Out' rapper insists that he loves the 'In Da Club' hitmaker although they are not compatible when it comes to working together.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J has shed light on why he never released a joint album with 50 Cent. When revealing the true reasons in an interview, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper insisted that it had nothing to do with his personal relationship with the "In Da Club" hitmaker.

"I tried to do a more collaborative writing album. I did a whole album with 50 Cent," the 55-year-old, born James Todd Smith, revealed during "The Breakfast Club" appearance. "And we were writing together on this album. And when it was done I listened to it. I'm like, 'It sounds good, I like the music. It sounds cool - but it ain't me.' So I didn't put it out."

LL went on to emphasize that "it wasn't nothing against 50." He then added, "I love 50. I just wanted to try something different; maybe we collaborate, write together. It didn't work."

  Editors' Pick

When the hosts brought up LL's 2002 hit "Paradise" ft. Amerie, LL clarified Fif's involvement on the tune. " 'Paradise' is totally different," he said. "50 wrote the chorus on 'Paradise' for Amerie. Which she sung. He didn't white my rhymes. People get that a little [confused.]"

That being said, when that happened, I didn't even know 50 was involved. That was the Trackmasters. They got that done and they played with the chorus, I liked it, et cetera," he continued. "We've tried to work together and that's my man. We real cool. But the collaborative thing, when it comes to my verses, that doesn't work for me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mark Ronson Fires Back at Bill Maher for Calling 'Barbie' Calling It a 'Man-Hating' Film

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway
Related Posts
LL Cool J Fans Upset After He Rescheduled 'The F.O.R.C.E. Live' Tour

LL Cool J Fans Upset After He Rescheduled 'The F.O.R.C.E. Live' Tour

LL Cool J to Embark on First Arena Tour in 30 Years

LL Cool J to Embark on First Arena Tour in 30 Years

Man Claiming to Be LL Cool J's 'Hidden' Biological Son Says the Rapper Blocks Him

Man Claiming to Be LL Cool J's 'Hidden' Biological Son Says the Rapper Blocks Him

Grammys 2023: LL Cool J Leads 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Tribute

Grammys 2023: LL Cool J Leads 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Tribute

Latest News
6ix9ine Arrested for Ditching Court Hearing
  • Aug 11, 2023

6ix9ine Arrested for Ditching Court Hearing

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif
  • Aug 11, 2023

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar
  • Aug 11, 2023

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar

Most Read
Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem
Music

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo

Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled

Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'