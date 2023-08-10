 

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Celebrity

When contacted for comment regarding the shocking announcement, Chris Hope would not corroborate the teen rapper's passing amid questions raised by her ex-managers if she's really dead.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay's dad's reaction to questions about his daughter's passing has only added mystery to her sudden death. Chris Hope has declined to confirm the viral sensation's death though a family statement released earlier said so.

When contacted at his Vancouver law office for comment on the reports, Chris told The Post on Wednesday, August 9, "Yeah, you have the right person, but I don't have any comment right now." He continued to dodge questions about the matter as saying, "I'm not able to give you any comment right now. I'm sorry - I can't."

When asked whether someone else could confirm his daughter's death, he cryptically responded, "Um, no, not that that I'm aware of." He added, "Sorry, I can't really comment or give you any help - I'm just going to let you go," before hanging up.

According to a family statement posted on Lil Tay's Instagram page on Wednesday, the Internet personality passed away at age 14. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the statement read.

The statement also revealed that her brother had passed away. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

However, authorities have not received report on her passing. The Los Angeles Police Department and county medical examiner said they "had no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope."

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department also said, "We haven't gotten any reports of either death here," referencing both Tay and her brother. "As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating."

Lil Tay, born Claire Hope Eileen Qi, grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and moved to Los Angeles with her mother Angela Tian and her brother Jason to build an online following from the age of nine.

Also casting doubts on the death announcement, her former manager Harry Tsang has told the press via email, "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family." He reminded, "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.

Another former manager, who asked to remain anonymous, told The U.S. Sun, "One thing I would question is who posted that statement and why isn't it signed by anyone from the family." They added, "To me, that is a very telltale sign. It doesn't make sense."

