 

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Previous report noted that the 'House That Built Me' singer was considering taking some time off to let the controversy, which stemmed from her Las Vegas Rodeo performance in July, simmer down.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert isn't concerned about how her recent controversy would affect her career. Representative for Miranda Lambert has responded to a report claiming that "The House That Built Me" singer was considering taking time off after facing backlash for scolding selfie-snapping fans at her recent show.

"This is false," the representative said to Radar Online of the claims. "She was already scheduled for time off to work on new music during the window in between her Las Vegas Rodeo shows. One has nothing to do with the other."

Previous report noted that the country music star was thinking about taking some time off to let the controversy simmer down. It was also said that she was concerned that the criticism could impact her career.

  Editors' Pick

Miranda landed in hot water after she scolded fans who took a selfie during her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" on Saturday, July 15. The ex-wife of Blake Shelton was just a few bars into her song "Tin Man" when she spotted the seemingly rude concertgoers.

"I'm gonna stop here for a second. I'm sorry," the "Fastest Girl in Town" songstress said as seen in a TikTok video filmed by one person in the audience. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," she said while pointing to some people in front of her.

"Sorry, I don't like it. At all," the Grammy-winning musician continued. "We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music." While some people cheered along as she called out those distracted from the music, some attendees were seen walking out of the venue after she shamed them for taking selfies.

Miranda faced even more criticism after she posted a photo of herself instead of issuing an apology. In the picture, the 39-year-old was seen promoting shirts encouraging people to spay and neuter their pets. "It takes balls…to spay and neuter your pets! to learn why it's important and y'all can get shirts at the link in my bio," she captioned the shot.

