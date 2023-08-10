Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

One of the former managers implores the public that the news of the teen rapper's passing should be taken with 'cautious consideration' as authorities have not received report on her death.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay's family statement on her death has raised questions among those who personally knew her. After her family announced the viral sensation's passing at age 14, her former managers cast doubt on the statement.

Harry Tsang, who claimed he has been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation, said he hasn't been able to confirm the legitimacy of the statement. "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he told the press in an email statement on Wednesday, August 9.

The former manager continued, "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed." He further implored the public, "I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."

Another former manager, who asked to remain anonymous, told The U.S. Sun that they were shocked and concerned to learn of the "talented" girl's apparent passing. However, certain details in the statement appeared suspicious.

"One thing I would question is who posted that statement and why isn't it signed by anyone from the family," the person said. "Why is it not signed, 'This is Tay's mom,' or 'This is the dad of Lil Tay,' or from an official representative? Why is there no attachment?"

"To me, that is a very telltale sign. It doesn't make sense. Even when you have passings, there's a group of people that come together to make the statement, usually the family, and we don't see that here," the former manager further noted.

They added, "I send my condolences and I'm shocked by the news. But I'm curious as to who the statement has been released by and [why it hasn't been signed by anyone.] I should be grieving right now … but I just have so many questions."

Further adding suspicion to the mysterious death of Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope Eileen Qi, authorities have not received report on her passing. The Los Angeles Police Department and county medical examiner said they "had no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope."

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department also said they had no record of any investigation into the deaths of Claire or her brother Jason. The teen rapper grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and moved to Los Angeles with her mother Angela Tian and her brother to build an online following from the age of nine.

Lil Tay's family announced the shocking news earlier on Wednesday via her Instagram page. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the statement read.

The statement also revealed that her brother had passed away. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

