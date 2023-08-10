Grimes Shares Her Worry About Son's Obsession With Space

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Calling her two children, whom she shares with Elon Musk, 'little engineer(s),' the singer reveals that her 19-month-old son is into rockets while her daughter likes industrial shipping.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Grimes has revealed her and Elon Musk's children are following in their dad's footsteps. The 35-year-old singer has son X Æ A-12, 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, 19 months, with the 52-year-old Tesla, X and SpaceX boss, and they are already showing a keen interest in rockets.

Speaking to Wired before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she said, "X knows a lot about rockets. It's crazy. He knows more about rockets than me." She admitted he even "gets upset" if his toys aren't "anatomically correct."

She added, "We had to stop giving him toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He's a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, 'Is this healthy?' "

And it seems their daughter, who is nicknamed Y, is also taking an interest in one of the family businesses. Grimes said, "She's a little engineer too. She likes industrial shipping. She's very strange."

She admitted she worries about her children's upbringing, especially given that their father is the richest man in the world. She confessed, "A little bit. I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon's kid is not the same as being anyone's kid. In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space."

When it comes to getting their children educated, she is looking to find the right setting. She explained, "Right now I'm trying to find a great peer group, other parents who are sort of like us and share similar values. I really care about having a very good relationship with my kids. I think I understand how to be a good parent to them. Both enforcing discipline and being their friend. Who knows, maybe they'll resent me and reject family culture, but I feel like they will not."

You can share this post!