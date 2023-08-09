LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The father and son duo's visit to the medical facility comes after the University of South California student was discharged from the hospital following cardiac arrest.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James and son Bronny James flew to Minnesota in a follow-up treatment for the young athlete after his recent health scare. The father and son duo were spotted visiting Mayo Clinic in Rochester, per TMZ.

The Jameses were photographed entering the medical facility on Monday, August 7. Following the visit, they were joined by some friends for a dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown.

In a video taken from the outing, the two were seen being mobbed by a group of fans. Once they exited the restaurant to get into a waiting SUV, fans pulled out their cameras to record the two basketball players while chanting LeBron's name.

For the outing, the Los Angeles Lakers star opted for a casual look in an all-black ensemble. His son mirrored the look as he donned a white shirt and black jacket.

Bronny was recently discharged from the hospital after he was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest. Addressing his firstborn's condition after the health scare, LeBron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, last month, "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

He went on to note that he would "have more to say" when their family is "ready." Despite that, he was grateful for the widespread support that Bronny has received thus far.

Bronny was practicing with his college team at the University of Southern California on Monday, July 24, when he went into cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old was then rushed to a hospital where he was treated in an intensive care unit and eventually transported to general care. In a statement a day later, LeBron's spokesperson said that "he is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

You can share this post!