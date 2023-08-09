 

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal

The former 'Good Morning America' anchors are reportedly 'in a good place' after nearly one year together and months after their romance was first exposed.

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are seemingly ready to take their relationship to the next chapter after almost one year together. The pair reportedly plan to "move in together and get engaged" as they are moving on from their affair scandal.

A source told Us Weekly that months after going public with their relationship, Amy and T.J. are "in a good place." The so-called insider gushed, "They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together."

The informant added that the pair "are very happy and laying low" in the last few months. "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged," the insider continued.

Amy and T.J.'s relationship was first exposed in November 2022 after photos of them getting cozy outside the office surfaced online. Their romance reportedly had started months before it was made known to public.

  Editors' Pick

At the time, both Amy and T.J. were still legally married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively, but were said to have split from their respective spouse in August 2022. Both of them were fired from ABC News as a result of their relationship.

The two have become inseparable ever since, though they're struggling to get back on TV. Earlier this year, it was reported that they had been shopping their own show to major networks including CBS, NBC and CNN. They were allegedly pitching an "up close and personal" show that will rival "Live! With Kelly and Mark".

In April, Us Weekly claimed that the pair "pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch." A source added, "Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they're in it together."

However, no deal has been signed as of now.

