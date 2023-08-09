 

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

While insisting that the family are now 'happy,' Elvis Presley's granddaughter gets honest about her battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley over Lisa Mary's will.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Riley Keough admits she and her grandmother Priscilla Presley's relationship experienced "a bit of upheaval" while they battled over Lisa Marie Presley's will. The actress, 34, was heartbroken by her mum's death aged 54 in January and as left fighting her grandmum Priscilla, 78, after she contested her daughter's will - disputing a 2016 amendment removing her as co-trustee and naming Keough and her brother Benjamin, who has since died, instead.

In a cover interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Riley said their relationship is now "happy," but admitted Lisa Marie's death caused a "lot of chaos" in the family. "I'm trying to think of a way to answer it that's not a 20-minute conversation," she said when asked about the issue.

"There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all (Priscilla) wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."

Riley added "things with Grandma will be happy" now that "clarity has been had," noting that she and Priscilla had "never not been happy." She added about the fallout from Lisa Marie's death, "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us."

  Editors' Pick

"Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated. We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family."

After a months-long dispute, Keough agreed to give her grandma $1 million to become the sole trustee, as well as $400,000 to cover legal fees.

While Lisa Marie's cause of death was not known at the time, it has since been revealed that she died of a bowel obstruction.

Riley said, "I did feel like there was a choice in front of me to give up and let this event take me out or have the courage to work through it. I started trying to move through it and not let it take me out."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Francia Raisa Battling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
Related Posts
Riley Keough 'Misses' Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin After Getting Emmy Nod

Riley Keough 'Misses' Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin After Getting Emmy Nod

Riley Keough Agrees to Pay Grandma Priscilla Presley $1M to Settle Family Trust Dispute

Riley Keough Agrees to Pay Grandma Priscilla Presley $1M to Settle Family Trust Dispute

Riley Keough Blames Sexism as She Struggles to Get Funding for Her Movie

Riley Keough Blames Sexism as She Struggles to Get Funding for Her Movie

Riley Keough Relieved Upon Settling Dispute With Grandmother Over Lisa Marie Presley's Will

Riley Keough Relieved Upon Settling Dispute With Grandmother Over Lisa Marie Presley's Will

Latest News
Ed Sheeran Worried AI Will Become Too Smart and Destroy Mankind
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ed Sheeran Worried AI Will Become Too Smart and Destroy Mankind

Francia Raisa Battling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
  • Aug 09, 2023

Francia Raisa Battling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family
  • Aug 09, 2023

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death
  • Aug 09, 2023

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green