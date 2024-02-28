Francia Raisa 'Proud' of Herself for Not Giving In to PCOS

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Francia Raisa has had "zero motivation" to work out recently because of her PCOS. The 35-year-old actress revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that can lead to fertility problems, and took to social media to explain that she was "so proud" of herself for managing to go to the gym despite her lack of motivation amid her "weight fluctuation" issues.

She wrote on Instagram, "PCOS has been kicking my a** lately with this weight fluctuation I've had zero motivation to work out. Forced myself yesterday and today. So proud." The "Grown-ish" star revealed her diagnosis in the summer of 2023 and admitted she was still "learning how to live" with it.

In shouting a shoutout to author Candice Craig, Francia wrote on Instagram, "My friend wrote a book about PCOS. I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it. Thanks for this @candice. (sic)"

The actress didn't share any further details about her own diagnosis. However, Candice also took to social media to share the inspiration behind her book, "Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal".

She wrote on Instagram, "This book is more than just words on paper, it’s my truth, my struggles, and my triumphs, wrapped in one. I remember the days when PCOS had me feeling defeated, questioning if there was any hope for change."

She continued, "But in my darkest moments, I found a spark that led me onto this path of healing. I literally asked you guys what you would like to know about my findings while on this journey and you told me what you need so I put it all in one place for you. This is something I wish I had when 1st being diagnosed. (sic)"

