Francia Raisa Stuns While Gracing Miss Teen USA Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

Selena Gomez' kidney donor Francia Raisa led a cavalcade of stars at the Miss Teen USA pageant, where Rachel Lindsay and Savannah Gankiewicz also graced the red carpet.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - On the red carpet of the Miss Teen USA pageant in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez's kidney donor Francia Raisa exuded old-world glamor in a scarlet off-the-shoulder gown with a flowing train. Former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay channeled Las Vegas showgirl chic in a silver sequined number adorned with feathers. Current Miss USA Savannah Gankiewicz showcased her elegant figure in a skintight white lace gown.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Rylee Arnold served as a judge, flaunting her dancer's frame in an off-white satin gown. Joining them were Kaleigh Garris, Alyssa Carson, Justin Sylvester, Miss USA & Teen USA CEO Laylah Rose and Shree Saini.

The pageant had been embroiled in controversy after both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resigned in May. UmaSofia Srivastava, the previous Miss Teen USA, cited a misalignment of values with the organization. Amidst allegations of a toxic atmosphere and harmful workplace conditions, the pageant continued its preparations.

This year's ceremony was hosted by Rachel Lindsay and Justin Sylvester, who noted the palpable tension among the 51 contestants. The broadcast featured an introductory parade, an activewear portion, and an evening gown round. After a dramatic live elimination, the Top 5 emerged: Olivia Travis, Townsend Blackwell, Ava Colindres, Rachael McLaen, and Addie Carver.

In the pivotal question round, the finalists answered thoughtfully, leading to the crowning of Addie Carver from Mississippi as the new Miss Teen USA. Famous personalities on the selection committee included Francia Raisa, Rylee Arnold, Alyssa Carson, Kaliegh Garris, and Shree Saini.