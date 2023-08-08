 

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Declaring that he will 'not be bullied into apologizing for having an opinion,' the 'So Sick' hitmaker publicly reminds others that 'agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war.'

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has reminded others of his right to voice his opinion. Despite having gone public with his apology for slamming parents of trans children, the "So Sick" hitmaker put into words more of his view on disagreeing with parents who let their kids make significant decisions at a young age.

On Monday, August 7, the 43-year-old singer uploaded a black-and-white video of himself via Instagram. In the caption of the clip, he wrote, "Ok. This s**t is getting out of hand. FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR."

Ne-Yo further stated, "Lord knows I ain't perfect, I've made my mistakes indeed. And I've apologized to the people I've hurt for those mistakes. I couldn't cast a stone if I wanted to, which I don't. And I havent." He continued, "My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I'm entitled to it. I don't care what y'all do with yours. That's YOURS. This is how I FEEL."

The "Miss Independent" singer went on to add, "If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they're old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love 'em any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless."

  Editors' Pick

"But this isn't even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion," Ne-Yo then pointed out. "Period. Point blank. Whatever. Y'all do y'all, imma do me and we can agree to disagree and coexist PEACEFULLY. LOVE IS THE ONLY TRUE POWER."

Ne-Yo has previously stated that parents of trans children have "almost forgotten" their role for letting their kids decide if they want to be a boy or girl at a young age. In an interview on VladTV published on August 5, he stated, "I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, 'Daddy I wanna be a girl,' you just let him rock with that?"

Shortly after making the statement, the "She Knows" singer found himself in hot water. The backlash led him to publicly apologize. "After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity, " he penned via Twitter.

"I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive," he added. "Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'
Related Posts
Ne-Yo Vows to 'Better Educate' Himself After Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Vows to 'Better Educate' Himself After Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Ne-Yo Lambasts Parents Who Support Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Ne-Yo Lambasts Parents Who Support Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Ne-Yo Likened to Nick Cannon After Sharing Photos With His 7 Kids

Ne-Yo Likened to Nick Cannon After Sharing Photos With His 7 Kids

Latest News
Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour
  • Aug 08, 2023

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
  • Aug 08, 2023

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach
  • Aug 08, 2023

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry
  • Aug 08, 2023

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split