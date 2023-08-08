 

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour
Instagram
Music

Not stopping there, the 'If I Ain't Got You' songstress' 8-year-old son Genesis also receives a special handwritten note from the 'Blank Space' hitmaker.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys has nothing but love for Taylor Swift. The "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to gush over the "Anti-Hero" songstress after having such a great experience at the former's "Eras" Tour.

On Sunday, August 6, the R&B singer shared photos of her and her son Genesis attending Taylor's tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday. In one of the pictures, the "Cruel Summer" could be seen giving the 8-year-old boy an unforgettable gift, a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Another photo, meanwhile, featured Alicia, Taylor and Genesis posing for a group picture. She also included some throwback photos of the two first meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u," the wife of Swizz Beatz wrote in the caption.

  Editors' Pick

Fans expressed excitement as well as jealousy in the comments section. "I've never been so jealous of a child in my life," one follower wrote. Another person said, "Love this so much, she (Taylor Swift) is so classy and humble just like you Alicia."

"This is so genuine!! This is the first time I've seen him shy because he's usually on 100," someone else added. Showing love for Taylor, one fan noted, "Taylor is definitely the MOST sweetest, nicest, generous MOST down to earth person ever. "

Not stopping there, Genesis also received a special handwritten note from the "Blank Space" hitmaker. "Gen, Hi my friend!!" Taylor's card read, as seen on social media. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children
Related Posts
Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys Talks About 'Toxic Energy and Stress' as She Reflects on Decision to Get Rid of Make-Up

Alicia Keys Talks About 'Toxic Energy and Stress' as She Reflects on Decision to Get Rid of Make-Up

Alicia Keys Unveils Dates of 'Keys to the Summer Tour'

Alicia Keys Unveils Dates of 'Keys to the Summer Tour'

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

Latest News
Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour
  • Aug 08, 2023

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
  • Aug 08, 2023

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach
  • Aug 08, 2023

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry
  • Aug 08, 2023

Russell Brand Reflects on His 'Little Chaotic' Relationship With Katy Perry

Most Read
Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music
Music

Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star