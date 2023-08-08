Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Instagram Music

Not stopping there, the 'If I Ain't Got You' songstress' 8-year-old son Genesis also receives a special handwritten note from the 'Blank Space' hitmaker.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys has nothing but love for Taylor Swift. The "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to gush over the "Anti-Hero" songstress after having such a great experience at the former's "Eras" Tour.

On Sunday, August 6, the R&B singer shared photos of her and her son Genesis attending Taylor's tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday. In one of the pictures, the "Cruel Summer" could be seen giving the 8-year-old boy an unforgettable gift, a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Another photo, meanwhile, featured Alicia, Taylor and Genesis posing for a group picture. She also included some throwback photos of the two first meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u," the wife of Swizz Beatz wrote in the caption.

Fans expressed excitement as well as jealousy in the comments section. "I've never been so jealous of a child in my life," one follower wrote. Another person said, "Love this so much, she (Taylor Swift) is so classy and humble just like you Alicia."

"This is so genuine!! This is the first time I've seen him shy because he's usually on 100," someone else added. Showing love for Taylor, one fan noted, "Taylor is definitely the MOST sweetest, nicest, generous MOST down to earth person ever. "

Not stopping there, Genesis also received a special handwritten note from the "Blank Space" hitmaker. "Gen, Hi my friend!!" Taylor's card read, as seen on social media. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

