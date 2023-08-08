Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Music

Joining 'Utopia' at the Top 10 of Billboard 200 is Post Malone's new album 'Austin', marking the 'Sunflower' hitmaker's fifth consecutive and total top five-charting set.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) nabs his third top album after "Utopia" lands at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. According to Luminate, the new album blasts to the top after earning 496,000 equivalent album units in the week ending August 3, marking his third No. 1 album on the tally.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 243,000, equaling 330.68 million on-demand official streams of the streaming set's 19 total songs. It's the second-biggest streaming week of 2023. Album sales comprise 252,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000. The album additionally marks the third-biggest week of 2023 for any album and the largest for any R&B/hip-hop or rap release.

Joining "Utopia" at the Top 10 of Billboard 200 is Post Malone's new album "Austin". Post scores his fifth consecutive and total top five-charting set after the record debuts with 113,000 equivalent album units earned. Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time", meanwhile, stays steady at No. 3 with 96,000 equivalent album units. It's the first time the album earns below 100,000 units after staying on Top 10 for 22 weeks.

Meanwhile, "Barbie" soundtrack falls from No. 2 to No. 4 in its second week with 91,000 equivalent album units. Taylor Swift's former leader "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" dips from No. 4 to No. 5 with 66,000 units earned. Also falling this week is NewJeans' "Get Up" as it descends from No. 1 to No. 6 in its second week after earning 55,000 units.

Peso Pluma's "Genesis" slips from No. 5 to No. 7 with 50,000 units. Taylor's "Midnights" moves down 2 rangs from No. 6 to No. 8 with 49,000 units earned. Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" falls from No. 7 to No. 9 after earning nearly 49,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10, Taylor's "Lover" is a non-mover with 43,000 equivalent album units.

