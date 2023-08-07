 

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

Winding down with his family amid the global success of his latest movie 'Barbie', the actor is photographed paying close attention to an older woman while hitting the beach in California.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling isn't all caught up in the fanfare of his successful movie "Barbie". While the fantasy comedy has just reached another milestone and made history by crossing the $1 billion mark globally, the actor has enjoyed some downtime with his family.

On Friday, August 4, Ryan was spotted hitting up a beach near Santa Barbara in California with his wife Eva Mendes and their two daughters. But the Canadian-born star had his eyes on an elderly woman literally.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Ken depicter in the Greta Gerwig-directed film was seen helping the older woman. He was photographed helping her get through the sand in her walker and holding her hands while carefully assisting her down to the actual water.

Ryan wore a red T-shirt under a plaid blue top and light blue jeans. He also rocked a gray cap and sunglasses. Eva seemed to wear a yellow sleeveless dress and had some of her hair down with some up.

It's unclear if the elderly woman was a relative or stranger, but it could be Eva's mother Eva Perez Suarez, who has been in ailing health lately, according to the actress. Two other adults were seen joining them and keeping a watchful eye over the kids. Ryan and Eva's daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, meanwhile, reportedly had paddleboards with them.

The couple previously took their daughters to wilderness to get away from "Barbie"-mania. The pair reportedly went on a "glamping" trip with their children at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort in California in late July.

"They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas," a source told PEOPLE. The spectacular resort is described as being surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains.

