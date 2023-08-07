 

Geri Horner Showered With Sweet Birthday Messages From Spice Girls Bandmates

On the day she turns 51 years old, the pop star, who is also known as Ginger Spice, receives heartfelt birthday messages from the likes Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C on social media.

AceShowbiz - Geri Horner a.k.a. Geri Halliwell has received birthday well-wishes from her Spice Girls bandmates. The pop star, who was previously known as Ginger Spice, turned 51 on Sunday, August 6, and Geri has been sent some heartfelt birthday messages by her bandmates.

Alongside a throwback photo, Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday @gerihalliwellhorner!! Love you!!! xx"

Victoria Beckham posted a birthday shoutout to her former Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner.

Emma Bunton, who was previously known as Baby Spice, wrote, "Love you to bits [heart emoji] Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner [cake and balloon emojis] Hope you're being spoilt and sending lots of hugs [heart emojis] (sic)"

Melanie C has also sent her best wishes to her Spice Girls bandmate. The 49-year-old pop star said, "Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner! Wow, these birthdays come round fast! We've made so many wonderful memories together, I'm hoping we can make more before too long. Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge [heart and Union Jack emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, in June, Melanie suggested that all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glastonbury Festival in 2024. The singer revealed that she'd relish the opportunity to reunite with her bandmates to perform at the world-famous festival.

Melanie, who actually performed at Worthy Farm back in June, told BBC Radio 6 Music, "Like I said to the audience during a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'A bit of a warm-up for next year?' They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready. So, if I can drag the other girls along ... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth. It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

Melanie described performing at Glastonbury as being "the ultimate" for any musician. She said, "It's quite daunting, some of the girls haven't been up on stage for years. But I think it's ... we call it the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate."

