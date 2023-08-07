 

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Warner Bros. Pictures
The fantasy comedy film has passed the landmark just 17 days after it was released, making Greta become the first woman to reach the milestone as a solo director.

  Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Barbie" has already made $1 billion at the global box office. The star-studded movie passed the landmark just 17 days after it was released, and Greta Gerwig has made history, too, becoming the first woman to reach the milestone as a solo director.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros' president of domestic distribution in the U.S., said in a statement, "This is a watershed moment for 'Barbie', and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far 'Barbie' can go in the real world."

The movie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has made $459 million in the U.S. and $572 million internationally. Margot previously revealed that she hopes people "form an opinion" of "Barbie", even if they don't like the movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight prior to the film's release, Margot explained, "I am just so excited. We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."

Margot also praised the film's director for creating a unique movie. She said, "It really is Greta's vision. I mean, the vision for 'Barbie' obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now."

