 

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy
Cover Images/Dave Allocca
Celebrity

The actor who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig-directed movie stays away from the 'Barbie' craze by taking his wife and their children to a wilderness in a California resort for a family time.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have got away from "Barbie"-mania by going on a "glamping" trip with their children. The 42-year-old actor - who stars alongside Margot Robbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie - and Eva took their daughters - Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven - to the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort in California over the weekend, where they spent some quality time together.

"They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas," a source told PEOPLE.

Ryan has been diligently promoting the "Barbie" movie over recent weeks, but he managed to escape the attention of fans by heading to the spectacular resort - which is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains - over the weekend.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed that he never planned to have children before he met Eva. The Hollywood star worked with Eva, 49, on the 2012 drama movie "The Place Beyond the Pines", and he confessed that she's changed his life.

Ryan - who previously dated the likes of Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams - told GQ magazine's Global Summer Issue, "I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her - but after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn't want to have kids without her. And there were moments on 'The Place Beyond the Pines' where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore."

Ryan also admitted that he feels "lucky" to part of such a loving family. He said, "I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Vow to Dig the 'Dirt' From Hollywood in Their Podcast

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
Related Posts
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's Awkward Exchange on 'Barbie' Red Carpet Sparks Debate

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's Awkward Exchange on 'Barbie' Red Carpet Sparks Debate

Ryan Gosling's Kids Weirded Out by His Role as Ken in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling's Kids Weirded Out by His Role as Ken in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling Got a Lot Less Costume for 'Barbie' Since 'No One Cares About Ken'

Ryan Gosling Got a Lot Less Costume for 'Barbie' Since 'No One Cares About Ken'

Ryan Gosling Never Thought About Having Children Until He Met Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling Never Thought About Having Children Until He Met Eva Mendes

Latest News
Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers
  • Aug 02, 2023

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message