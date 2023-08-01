Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Cover Images/Dave Allocca Celebrity

The actor who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig-directed movie stays away from the 'Barbie' craze by taking his wife and their children to a wilderness in a California resort for a family time.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have got away from "Barbie"-mania by going on a "glamping" trip with their children. The 42-year-old actor - who stars alongside Margot Robbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie - and Eva took their daughters - Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven - to the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort in California over the weekend, where they spent some quality time together.

"They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas," a source told PEOPLE.

Ryan has been diligently promoting the "Barbie" movie over recent weeks, but he managed to escape the attention of fans by heading to the spectacular resort - which is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains - over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed that he never planned to have children before he met Eva. The Hollywood star worked with Eva, 49, on the 2012 drama movie "The Place Beyond the Pines", and he confessed that she's changed his life.

Ryan - who previously dated the likes of Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams - told GQ magazine's Global Summer Issue, "I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her - but after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn't want to have kids without her. And there were moments on 'The Place Beyond the Pines' where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore."

Ryan also admitted that he feels "lucky" to part of such a loving family. He said, "I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

