Lisa Hochstein Enjoys Paris Outing With Boyfriend Jody Glidden After Husband Lenny's Engagement

A few days after her estranged husband went public with his engagement, the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star is spotted holding hands with her millionaire beau in the City of Lights.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Hochstein seemed to have moved on from her shock over Lenny Hochstein's engagement. A few days after her estranged husband went public with his engagement to Katharina Mazepa, the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" was spotted spending some quality time together with boyfriend Jody Glidden in Paris, France.

On Tuesday afternoon, August 1, the 41-year-old reality TV star and her 49-year-old millionaire partner were seen strolling around the City of Lights. During the day out, the two were not able to keep their hands off each other. In pictures making their rounds online, the couple was captured holding hands as they smiled adoringly to one another.

For their Paris outing, Lisa and Jody looked in sync with their all-black ensembles. Lisa showed off her fit physique by wearing a sheer long-sleeved body fit top that came with black star patterns and a high neck. She also wore a black bra top, a pair of fitted long black pants and strappy black open-toe high heels. The Bravo celebrity additionally carried a matching shoulder bag.

Lisa's beau Jody, in the meantime, sported a black sweatshirt that had a white line on both of its long sleeves. He also donned a pair of long black jeans, black sneakers that came with white soles and a golden necklace.

One day before the Paris sighting, Lisa treated social media users to a sneak peek at her romantic date with Jody via Instagram. On Monday, July 31, she uploaded a picture of her and Jody in a restaurant overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption, "Mon coeur [a red heart emoji]," which in English means, "My heart."

Lisa's post came a few days after her estranged husband Lenny announced his engagement to Katharina. On July 29, the newly engaged couple shared a series of photos and a video from his proposal in Ibiza, Spain. In the caption of their joint Instagram post, they spilled, "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedra, he asked to steal me away forever."

Lisa has since responded to Lenny's announcement by putting up a sarcastic congratulatory message in an Instagram Story post. Over a purple and pink screen, she penned, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

