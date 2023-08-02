 

Lisa Hochstein Enjoys Paris Outing With Boyfriend Jody Glidden After Husband Lenny's Engagement

Lisa Hochstein Enjoys Paris Outing With Boyfriend Jody Glidden After Husband Lenny's Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days after her estranged husband went public with his engagement, the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star is spotted holding hands with her millionaire beau in the City of Lights.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Hochstein seemed to have moved on from her shock over Lenny Hochstein's engagement. A few days after her estranged husband went public with his engagement to Katharina Mazepa, the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" was spotted spending some quality time together with boyfriend Jody Glidden in Paris, France.

On Tuesday afternoon, August 1, the 41-year-old reality TV star and her 49-year-old millionaire partner were seen strolling around the City of Lights. During the day out, the two were not able to keep their hands off each other. In pictures making their rounds online, the couple was captured holding hands as they smiled adoringly to one another.

For their Paris outing, Lisa and Jody looked in sync with their all-black ensembles. Lisa showed off her fit physique by wearing a sheer long-sleeved body fit top that came with black star patterns and a high neck. She also wore a black bra top, a pair of fitted long black pants and strappy black open-toe high heels. The Bravo celebrity additionally carried a matching shoulder bag.

Lisa's beau Jody, in the meantime, sported a black sweatshirt that had a white line on both of its long sleeves. He also donned a pair of long black jeans, black sneakers that came with white soles and a golden necklace.

  Editors' Pick

One day before the Paris sighting, Lisa treated social media users to a sneak peek at her romantic date with Jody via Instagram. On Monday, July 31, she uploaded a picture of her and Jody in a restaurant overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption, "Mon coeur [a red heart emoji]," which in English means, "My heart."

Lisa's post came a few days after her estranged husband Lenny announced his engagement to Katharina. On July 29, the newly engaged couple shared a series of photos and a video from his proposal in Ibiza, Spain. In the caption of their joint Instagram post, they spilled, "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedra, he asked to steal me away forever."

Lisa has since responded to Lenny's announcement by putting up a sarcastic congratulatory message in an Instagram Story post. Over a purple and pink screen, she penned, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Quavo Pushes Back 'Rocket Power' Album Release Date

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating
Related Posts
Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Slams Lenny's GF for Filing 'Ridiculous' Restraining Order Against Her

Lisa Hochstein Slams Lenny's GF for Filing 'Ridiculous' Restraining Order Against Her

'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Accuses Ex Lenny of 'Volatile Behavior' in Front of Their Kids

'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Accuses Ex Lenny of 'Volatile Behavior' in Front of Their Kids

'Real Housewives' Alum Lisa Hochstein Caught Off Guard by Husband's Recklessness Amid Divorce

'Real Housewives' Alum Lisa Hochstein Caught Off Guard by Husband's Recklessness Amid Divorce

Latest News
Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist
  • Aug 02, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style
  • Aug 02, 2023

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style

Most Read
Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
Celebrity

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC