Quavo Pushes Back 'Rocket Power' Album Release Date

The 'Hotel Lobby' spitter decides to delay the release of 'Rocket Power' more than a week after he unleashed its teaser, in which he appears to hit back at Offset's claim saying that they aren't biologically related.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quavo has decided to postpone the release of his upcoming effort, "Rocket Power". The Migos member, who initially planned to drop the set on Friday, August 4, announced the new release date through an Instagram post.

On Monday, July 31, the 32-year-old rap star shared a video of him in a recording studio. "We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch. 8/18 #RocketPower," he explained in the caption.

Quavo announced the project back in April. Taking to Twitter, the emcee simply declared, "#RocketPower All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews."

On July 21, the "Hotel Lobby" spitter unleashed a teaser for his album, in which he appears to hit back at Offset's claim saying that they aren't biologically related. "Living like a rockstar, but we miss one/ My cousin jumped out the car I had to keep goin'," he raps in the clip. "Now he tellin' the whole world that we ain't blood."

"N***a it's all love, yeah it's all love/ I guess we gotta be togetha in this small world," the Quality Control Music signee continues. "N***a it's all love, yeah it's all love/ Rocket Power imma up dis s**t, let's keep it goin'."

In a cover story for Variety that was published in May, Offset was unveiled to be a classmate of Quavo. In the article, the husband of Cardi B was noted to have hung out with Quavo and the late Takeoff when he was in sixth grade.

While Offset was often referred to as Quavo's cousin, it was stated in the feature article that the two are not blood-related. Meanwhile, Quavo was confirmed to be Takeoff's uncle with only a three-year age gap.

