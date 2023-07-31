 

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'
The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star slams her mother-in-law, Marina Hochstein, for taking a jab at her while congratulating her estranged husband and his model fiancee.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Hochstein has called out her mother-in-law. After her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein announced his engagement to his "mistress" Katharina Mazepa, the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" slammed Marina Hochstein by calling the 83-year-old "disgusting."

On Saturday, July 29, the 41-year-old reality TV star publicly voiced her opinion of Marina via Instagram Story. Over a snap about her mother-in-law congratulating Lenny on his engagement, she did not hold back and wrote, "What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting."

Lisa was responding to Marina's diss. In the comments section of Lenny's engagement post on Instagram, Marina penned, "I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. She concluded, Good luck congratulations."

Earlier that day, Lenny uploaded a series of photos from his engagement to Katharina in a joint Instagram post. The pictures shared captured his proposal, which took place in front of an eye-catching sunset and ocean view in Ibiza, Spain.

57-year-old Lenny and 27-year-old Katharina also released a video documenting him getting down on one knee as he popped the question. The happy couple also treated their Instagram followers to a sneak peek at her huge diamond engagement ring.

Along with the July 29 post, the plastic surgeon and the Austrian model wrote in the caption, "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedra, he asked to steal me away forever."

Upon learning Lenny has proposed to Katharina despite still being married to her, Lisa did not take long to give her response via an Instagram Story post. Sarcastically congratulating the two, she stated over a purple and pink screen, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

Meanwhile, Katharina's pal and The Inferno Agency manager, Louisa Warwick, congratulated her on her engagement. Noting that Katharina and Lenny are "a truly extraordinary couple," Louisa told Page Six, "Their love story has blossomed into a beautiful union, filled with passion, understanding and unwavering commitment. As they embark on this journey together, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their future filled with love, light & happiness."

Lenny's engagement to Katharina came only a few months after he filed for divorce from Lisa. The two had been married for 12 years. They share son Logan and daughter Elle together.

