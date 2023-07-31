Tristan Thompson's Brother Denies Shading Khloe Kardashian, Praises Her for Being 'Real'

Instagram Celebrity

Dishawn Thompson previously raised people's eyebrows after hinting on his Instagram Story that her brother's ex used their mom Andrea's death as a storyline.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson's brother has set the record straight. Dishawn Thompson made headlines recently after hinting that Khloe Kardashian was using his mom Andrea's death as a storyline, but he already shut down the chatter and even praised her for being "real."

The 28-year-old offered his clarification via Instagram Story. "Y'all chill out that wasn't towards Khloe or her family," he declared. "Khloe been a real one toward myself and my bros from day1."

"i wouldn't try to bash a female down ever and especially on social media," he further stressed. "Please don't speak for me."

Prior to this, Dishawn raised people's eyebrows by writing on his Story, "Death for a storyline." In another post, he told his followers, "Don't believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie."

He shared the messages hours after Hulu aired the latest episode of "The Kardashians". In one scene, Khloe could be seen cleaning up Andrea's apartment following her passing from a heart attack.

In another scene, Khloe explained that she came to be a "support system" for Tristan, with whom she shares two kids together. She also arranged to bring Tristan's brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, to Los Angeles so that he could live with the athlete since the latter became Amari's legal guardian after their mom's death.

"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," the Good American founder said in the episode. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right-it's not the way I was raised."

