DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - DDG has made a major decision regarding his career. The "Moonwalking In Calabasas" rapper announced that he's retired from YouTube to focus on his music.

The 25-year-old bid farewell to his 3.2 million subscribers by sharing a video titled "My Last YouTube Video… **I deleted everything**". In the clip, he declared, "I don't really care about the money."

"That's kinda why I've been doing music without even making a lot of money doing music, it's because I didn't care about the money," the boyfriend of Halle Bailey added. "I'm very passionate about it."

"I was doing YouTube to eat. I was doing YouTube to pay my bills, to make money," the emcee further admitted. "If you told me right now, 'You won't make a dollar off rapping,' I would still do it."

DDG's announcement came days after he came under fire over his new single, "Famous". On the track, he admits to being "insecure" about his girlfriend Halle's on-screen romance.

"I been so insecure that I be thinkin' you really be f**kin' n***as you in movies with/ But on the internet, I just be coolin' it, but in my head, a n***a really losin' it," he raps. "Gotta be payin' good 'cause you keep doin' it, I might just tweet somethin' just to ruin it/ I got a platform, I'm abusin' it."

The song landed DDG in hot water and some people even called him a "failed rapper." In response, he clarified, "They're calling me a failed rapper. They're going in on me right now. I want y'all to know, 'Famous' is just a song. Okay? It's just music, y'all. Just how movies is just movies, songs is just songs... Y'all gotta relax and worry about your own stuff. It's all entertainment, yo. It's the entertainment business. Calm down. Chill out. It is what it is."

