Stephen A. Smith Offers Mea Culpa After Being Checked for Asking If Kim Kardashian Is a 'Prostitute'

The 55-year-old ESPN Sports commentator admits that he shouldn't make a degrading tweet about the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and her momager, Kris Jenner.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stephen A. Smith has owned up to his mistake. The ESPN Sports commentator offered a mea culpa after he was checked by NBA player Patrick Beverly for asking if Kim Kardashian is a "prostitute."

Earlier this week, the 55-year-old wrote on Twitter, "Is Kim Kardashian a 'prostitute'? Is Kris Jenner a 'pimp'?" He was seemingly making a reference to Kim's long dating history and fan theories that her mom Kris played a part in orchestrating her daughter's relationships.

The tweet didn't sit well with many users. Among those who called out Stephen was Patrick, who told him, "Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic."

Catching wind of the reply, Stephen wrote back, "Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak." He added, "And for the record, I don't think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I've stated. That's for checking that issue."

This was not the first time Stephen had to issue an apology for his comment. Earlier this year, he came under fire for comparing Rihanna to another singing diva, saying Rih is not Beyonce Knowles.

Acknowledging his mistake, the TV personality said in an Instagram video, "I'm gonna own it." He continued, "I want Rihanna to know you're a superstar, you're sensational, you're spectacular. You're no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show."

Stephen claimed the only reason he said it was because he thinks that Beyonce's Super Bowl show was one of the best performances he has ever seen, so anyone who follows in the footsteps will "have to measure up to that." He further elaborated, "I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she's phenomenal and she's my sister. Nothing but love for her, but Beyonce is my sister, too."

