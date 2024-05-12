Celebrity Moms Say No to 'Snapback' After Giving Birth

Pexels/lucas mendes Celebrity

Despite the nature of their job that often requires them to look perfect on camera, these celebrity moms have spoken up on their positive outlooks on self-acceptance and embracing her post-baby body.

AceShowbiz - In a patriarchal society where ideal women are described as slim, trim and properly primped, new moms are often expected to bounce back in no time after giving birth. The pressure is even higher for celebrity moms with the nature of their job which often requires them to look perfect on camera.

Thankfully, these days there are more celeb moms who are getting real about their postpartum recovery. Not only speaking out on postpartum depression, but also they fight against the stigma of what is accepted as normal in regards to physical appearance, but most of the time impossible, by the society.

So without further ado, let's find inspiration from these amazing women who have shared their positive outlooks on self-acceptance and embracing post-baby body.

1. Lindsay Lohan Instagram Lindsay Lohan became a mother for the first time after welcoming baby Luai in July 2023 and she has been enjoying every second it that she didn't think of losing weight. "Everyone's getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there's pressure," she told Bustle. The "Mean Girls" star added, "I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill. I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time."

2. Anne Hathaway Instagram Anne Hathaway is not only loved for her acting skills, but also because of her positive outlook on her body. In August 2016, less than six months after giving birth to her first child, the Oscar winner shared an inspiring message about embracing post-baby body. "There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever)," she wrote on Instagram. The "Interstellar" actress continued, "There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)"

3. Tia Mowry Instagram Tia Mowry set a positive example for fellow moms on how to be kind to themselves after giving birth. "I'm just really taking my time, and I really want to be an example out there for women, that it's OK if you don't lose weight fast or rather quickly," she told E! News in 2018. The actress continues, "It's OK if you still have a belly bump. That's what happens. It's natural. It's normal. You don't have to kill yourself trying to get to some place that takes time. I'm about focusing on my babies and enjoying [my daughter's] growth."

4. Alyssa Milano Instagram Alyssa Milano dubbed the pressure to lose the baby weight "ridiculous." After giving birth to her son Milo in 2011, the "Charmed" alum revealed, "At the time, I could have cared less about what my body was doing as long as it was nurturing my child. The thought of dieting or going to the gym did not even cross my mind. I was just very consumed with being a mom." "If for 99 percent of women in the world, it takes 18 months to lose the baby weight, why do you want to be that other 1 percent where it takes six weeks?" the actress added. "I realized that the weight stayed on me, so that I could make milk. Also, you know, to be cuddly! I just wanted to be cuddly for Milo."

5. Selma Blair Instagram Selma Blair tried to accept the change in her lifestyle after being pregnant with and giving birth to her son Arthur Saint Bleick in July 2010. Three years later, she admitted that she still had the baby weight. "I'm really always hungry. And it's terrible and I don't like what it does to my body, believe me because I'm not one of these people that's like, I can eat whatever I want, whenever. I'm like, no I need a tight leather dress to keep all those hamburgers in, and I got one!" the actress said about her appetite. She then added, "Momma likes to eat. Momma is in no rush to look beautiful anytime soon."

6. Ireland Baldwin Instagram Ireland Baldwin isn't stressing about changing her body either after welcoming her daughter Holland in May 2023. In February 2024, she wrote on Instagram, "9 months postpartum and I'm far from where I want to be but I'm over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape. Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more." She continued, "Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who's having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself. I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that's OK! It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to ... and anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it." She ended the message by encouraging other moms to "be kind to yourself."

7. Ashley Graham Instagram Ashley Graham has always spoken up about body positivity and remains consistent after welcoming her first child in 2020. "I've got more weight on me," she told PEOPLE about accepting changes in her body. The model went on sharing, "I [have] stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'Okay, new body, new mindset.' But after this [Swimsuits For All] photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.' "

8. Sharna Burgess Instagram Having stayed in shape most of the time due to her profession, Sharna Burgess herself was surprised by how her mindset changed after she became a mom. "Honestly, I thought I would [feel pressure of losing weight]," she told Us Weekly after her son Zane was born in June 2022. The "Dancing with the Stars" star explained, "I thought it would because of having been an athlete and my body being my career - it's not just about aesthetics on the outside, it's about how my core feels to be able to dance and do what I do. I thought I would feel that pressure. [But] I don’t have pressure on myself."

9. Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram Similar to Sharna Burgess, Jennifer Love Hewitt thought she was going to be hell-bent on losing weight after giving birth to her first child in November 2013, but she couldn't be more wrong. "I really thought I was going to be super consumed with trying to get my body back to the way it was before," she told Us Weekly. On why she took her time to bounce back, the actress shared, "...and now that I'm a mom, I'm like, I don't want to be that girl again because that girl didn't have a baby and didn't have a great husband and didn't have this blissful existence that I'm having now."

10. Drew Barrymore Instagram After she welcomed her second daughter in 2014, Drew Barrymore offered a refreshing explanation for why she didn't feel the need to lose the baby weight. "It took nine months to build. It should take nine months to get off," she told PEOPLE. The actress admitted, "I wanted fettuccini alfredo. I didn't want a barbell." "The Drew Barrymore Show" host added that she doesn't want to hear it from moms who have a quick, simple weight loss journey after giving birth. "I was like, 'Don't talk to me about how fast and fabulous you are or it came off.' That was not my experience," she confided.

11. Eva Mendes Instagram Eva Mendes put her health first after giving birth to her second daughter, Amanda Lee, with Ryan Gosling in 2016. She told Extra about self-love and acceptance, "I just don't put a lot of pressure on myself." "I try to take care of myself as far as eating right and things like that, but especially so soon after a baby, I'm like, 'It's okay, I don't need to fit into my jeans for a while, I'm all right,' " the 50-year-old actress went on sharing. "Maybe if I never fit into my original jeans, it's fine, it's all good."

12. Reese Witherspoon Instagram Reese Witherspoon chose to go on her own pace when it comes to losing weight after welcoming her third child. "The Morning Show" star told Extra in 2012, "I don't know if I'm bouncing back. I'm slowly crawling back." She further got candid about her postpartum recovery, "You know all of your joints feel wobbly and your head is sort of confused. You just have to be gentle and patient with yourself and just sort of you know... Slowly get back to your health."

13. Chrissy Teigen Instagram Having bared her body on numerous magazine covers and other occasions, Chrissy Teigen didn't strive to look flawless on camera after giving birth to two of her four children. She took to X, formerly Twitter, in 2019 to explain her worry-free mentality about her post-baby body. " 'how do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles," she wrote at the time. "he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

14. Kate Winslet Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix Kate Winslet could have taken more roles during the peak of her fame, but she decided to focus on her family and well-being after the arrival of her third child in 2013. Speaking to Glamour U.K. after giving birth to her son Bear, she revealed that her body was the last thing on her mind. "Having just had a baby, I'm not going to be thinking about my arse," said the Oscar-winning actress. Being kind to herself has definitely paid off as the 48-year-old star has been aging like fine wine.

15. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram The Kardashian-Jenner girls are famous for their perfect appearances, but Kourtney Kardashian is not in a rush to get her pre-baby body back. Months after giving birth to her fourth child in November 2023, she wrote in her Poosh lifestyle blog, "Your body is beautiful at all stages - during pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting." The 45-year-old continued, "And if you're breast-feeding, that's a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic."