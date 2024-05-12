Scott Stapp's Wife Files for Divorce From Him for Third Time

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The Creed singer and his spouse are heading for a divorce, with Jaclyn filing the paperwork.

Jaclyn's representative also confirmed the split to TMZ. According to the outlet, the divorce "has been in the works for quite some time" as Jaclyn filed the petition last May.

Her rep claimed she's faced a long battle in her relationship with Scott. Despite never envisioning divorcing him one day, she's decided to move on.

The representative went on to note that their children are the priority at this time. Meanwhile, Jaclyn is asking for privacy as they go through the proceedings.

Scott and Jaclyn tied the knot back in 2006, and they've had their ups and downs over the years. She previously filed for divorce in 2014 and 2022, but called it off both times. The then-couple has 3 kids together.

When speaking to PEOPLE in March, Scott described marriage as "a learning experience." He said, "Relationships teach you a lot of things, good and bad, and I've learned that no matter how they resolve or how they continue, that each stage in each season of the relationship is most definitely a learning experience."

"You have to look back at it as such, no matter what, and you have to reframe it," the rocker added. "Reframing it no matter what the circumstance is precipitates growth and helps you become a better human being and a better partner."

As for Jaclyn, she previously got candid about signing up for "Couples Therapy" in December 2015. She told PEOPLE that it was such a "life-changing" experience.

"I have no regrets about doing the show. It was a positive experience. We made some friends, and Dr. Jenn went head-on with a lot of issues that we had never talked about in 10 years in marriage," she shared. "It's hard to talk about mental health, addiction... but we talked about some very serious issues as husband and wife."