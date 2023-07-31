 

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One
The 'You and I' singer talks about her journey from her self-titled album back in 2012 to the most recent one about her love affair with husband Taika Waititi.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has called her new album a diary that has been "turned into songs." The pop star put out her third record "You and I" earlier this month and she's now revealed it's her most personal offering to date as she sings about her life and love affair with husband Taika Waititi in tracks that reflect her journey towards happiness.

"My first album [2012's 'Ora'] set the tone, and the second [2018 record 'Phoenix'] was an intensified version of the first. It was me trying to hit all the marks and impress. Trying to be this pop star by the book," she explained in an interview with Tatler magazine. "But I never really was by the book. I was never on the safe side - and that's what made my fans back me.' So the third album is a real diary, almost. A diary turned into songs."

  Editors' Pick

She also touched on her varied career which has now spanned more than a decade and involved singing, acting and even being a judge on UK reality TV show "The Voice", revealing she hopes to model herself on her hero Jennifer Lopez.

Rita added, "A lot of people who started at the same time as me are not still doing it … I always try to find little corners and little cracks that work for me. And that comes from my inspiration, which growing up was Jennifer Lopez - women who were expected not to do as well as they have done. The underdogs."

See the full feature in the September issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday, August 3.

