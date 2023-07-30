 

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok
  Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has been dragged by Hailey Bieber's (Hailey Baldwin) fans over a recent TikTok post. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress was accused of "copying" the model's lineup video after she appeared in a clip shared by her close pal, Connar Franklin.

In the said video, which was soundtracked by Big Boss Vette's "Pretty Girls Walk", the 31-year-old was seen walking toward the camera while wearing a black dress. Almost all of her friends also went all black for the bridal party, except the bride-to-be, who rocked a white outfit.

Hailey previously made a similar video during a Fourth of July party hosted by Michael Rubin. At that time, the wife of Selena's ex Justin Bieber posed alongside Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey, who posted the footage.

Many have since reacted to Selena's clip. One Twitter user in particular shared the videos side-by-side and wrote, "Imagine they did it first…they would say Hailey was a copycat and was shady." Another opined, "Like just imagine if Selena did that type of video first and Hailey did it after... The reaction will be very different."

Hailey and Selena have been hit with feud rumors over the years. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin, however, has slammed the notion that they are rivals as a "completely twisted and made up" narrative.

"I don't think this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," she said on YouTube series "The Circuit". The 26-year-old added, "This is not about…this pitting between two women and division between two women - it's about this vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives."

"That can be really dangerous and I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused. Because I'm not okay with the kind of division that it caused," Hailey continued. "I don't like this whole idea of team this person, and team this person; I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together."

